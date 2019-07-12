This Calderdale post office could be on the move

The Post Office is proposing to move Illingworth Moor Post Office to a new location.

Post Office partners and agents operate branches alongside their private retail business, and it is important that they make the very best use of their resources to ensure future sustainability of both their business and the Post Office service. In this case, our partner has identified an opportunity to move this branch into their other convenience store nearby.

Read: Halifax boy misses out on place at school just 10 minutes walk away

The proposed new location for the branch is Sids, 38 - 40 Illingworth Road, Halifax, HX2 9EN. This is 50 metres from the current Illingworth Moor Post Office at Illingworth Road, Halifax, HX2 9DL.

Should the move go ahead, the new premises will undergo a full refurbishment to incorporate a Convenience store and Post Office.

The Post Office is now inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on the move in a six-week public consultation.

Wayne Fitch, Post Office Change Manager said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

Read: Gentleman Jack fans invited to Anne Lister Weekend in Halifax

"We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”

During the public consultation, Post Office Ltd welcomes feedback on any issues customers would like considered before a final decision is taken on this proposal.

The consultation will close on August 23.

Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 309320.

Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.

Read: 37 photos that will take you back to a Halifax night out in mid 2000s