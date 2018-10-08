This Halifax man left paralysed after a car crash is hoping to inspire others

A Halifax man has set-up his own charity to help people with spinal cord injuries after a car accident left him paralysed from the neck down.

Joe English’s life was changed forever when the 29-year-old was involved in a car accident in November last year which has left him needing a ventilator for the rest of his life.

But after spending 10 months in a rehabilitation centre in Sheffield, Joe, from Southowram, is determined to help others who have been affected like him.

Joe has quadriplegia and has formed Quadrabuild, who will have their first event at The Piece Hall on October 20 and 21.

Joe ran J English Builders and started stone carving aged seven.

He has previously won in European festivals for stone masons, which has inspired him to start a similar event in Halifax.

“While I was still able-bodied, I discovered the ability to turn stone into sculptures,” he said.

“I was then involved in a catastrophic car accident in November 2017, which led to a complete spinal injury which has paralysed me from the neck down.

“I want to be an example to others, for individuals to carry on believing and never lose hope in themselves that they are able to reach their goals,” he said.

“I want to support people with spinal injuries similar to mine to stay strong throughout their journey, helping them to reach their personal aspirations, no matter how big the challenge.

“If I can mentor and change other people’s lives this would truly be a boost to my own self-confidence.”

Quadrabuild aims to provide mentorships, house designs, grants for adaptations and rebuild the confidence of those affected.

The stone carving event begins at 8am on Saturday, October 20 and Sunday, October 21, with a party from 6pm on the Saturday and 4pm on the Sunday.

There will also be a live band, a DJ, saxophone player and food and drink.

There will also be a competition at the event where the winner will receive one of the carvings, while an awards ceremony for carvers will take place on the Sunday afternoon.