This historic Halifax moment was made five years ago to mark Remembrance Sunday
History was made in Halifax five years ago as German soldiers and delegates took part in the Remembrance Sunday service in Halifax.
A colour party representing soldiers from the German Ministry of Defence local garrison near Halifax’s twin town of Aachen were joined by a delegation representing the Lutheran Church, civic leaders, the German government and the German consulate. Here are pictures and how we reported the historic moment on 2014.
In a poignant procession, German soldiers joined members of the Yorkshire Regiment, the Duke of Wellington Association and the Royal British Legion in Halifaxs 2014 Remembrance Day parade