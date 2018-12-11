This is all you need to know about Winterlight Festival 2018 in Sowerby Bridge

The annual Winterlight Festival is set to light up Sowerby Bridge streets once more this weekend.

Organisers are hoping the free event will be a cultural extravaganza with live music, food, drink and fireworks.

The festival team is asking visitors to wear their best illuminated costumes for this year's theme, The Winterlight Ball. People are being asked to decorate hats, prams, jackets, umbrellas, masquerade masks and more with LED lights.

Hollins Mill, Hollins Mill Lane, is hosting the ball and a range of performances including local band Ego States. The event will also feature performers such as Mr Wilson's Second Liners and Granny Turismo. There are more acts still to be announced.

Winterlight is backing charity Joining Jack to fund research into Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, or DMD - a fatal genetic disorder that affects one in 30,000 boys.

Volunteers alongside The Fire and Water Project are hoping to shine a light on Sowerby Bridge's arts and culture. The team has already won support from many local businesses with the festival in its sixth year.

Festivities begin at 4:30pm until 8:30pm on Sunday, December 16.

There is no parking on site for the event.

For more information visit www.winterlightfestival.co.uk