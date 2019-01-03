This is how many units are left to fill at The Piece Hall in Halifax

Budding entrepreneurs are being warned that time is running out to set up shop at The Piece Hall.

There are now only four units remaining at the iconic venue, which trustees claim are already attracting strong interest.

The beautiful and iconic Georgian building, which is now home to many independent businesses within its Grade I listed walls, has attracted fourteen new businesses since January 2018 alone.

An eclectic range of independent shops, bars and the new Trust run 120-seater Trading Rooms restaurant and Bakery offer a unique and distinctive retail and leisure experience for visitors. The Piece Hall has recently been referred to as a ‘mecca for independent shopping’ and is regularly referenced as an important retail destination.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, Chief Executive for The Piece Hall Trust, commented: “Since re-opening in August last year, it is wonderful to be in the position where we are almost at capacity.

"The Trust have always felt strongly that we needed to take time to curate a retail and leisure mix which best aligned to the Piece Hall vision and one that visitors can appreciate in terms of the quality and diversity on offer.

"As such, we take a lot of care to ensure that businesses are the right fit for The Piece Hall and will work well within our existing tenant community.”

Commercial Lead for The Piece Hall Trust, Nick Taylor, added: “The businesses that locate themselves here do it because they will be surrounded by other like-minded, supportive individuals who are keen to be part of a successful new era for The Piece Hall.

"As a charitable Trust we work closely with each prospective tenant, at the business planning stage, to help them in the set-up phase, so that together we can build a thriving community of passionate, and distinctive retailers offering visitors to The Piece Hall a unique shopping, leisure and cultural experience.

"I urge anyone considering setting up a new business at The Piece Hall to get in touch, to see how we can help turn their ideas into reality.”