This is what the National Lottery has done for Halifax's heritage

It’s the National Lottery’s 25th birthday and in that quarter of a century more than £40 billion has been raised for good causes – including £27 million for Halifax’s heritage.

Since the first National Lottery draw on November 19 1994, money from every ticket sold has been invested in good causes across the UK, in the areas of arts, sport, community and heritage.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund distributes funding to heritage projects.

In Halifax, money raised by National Lottery players has enabled some fantastic achievements for the town’s heritage.

These include saving the Piece Hall and reimagining it as a centre of culture and commerce, rejuvenating public green spaces including People’s Park and Shibden Park and sharing many community stories, including those of Halifax Rugby League Football Club.

Since 1994, across the UK, The National Lottery Heritage Fund has invested £1.6 billion in landscapes and nature, including more than £950 million in public parks and cemeteries, £900 million in places of worship, £2.4 billion to more than 1,200 museums and galleries across the UK, £115 million into community heritage.

David Renwick, Director, England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “It’s the National Lottery’s 25th birthday and a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the impact of National Lottery funding across the UK and in Halifax.

"From saving historic buildings and helping nature to thrive to celebrating our diverse cultures and shared stories, there is so much that quite simply would not be possible without National Lottery players.”

As a thank you, National Lottery funded sites across the UK are offering free entry or other special offers, between November 23 and December 1.

