This is when Burnley Road through Luddendenfoot is set to reopen

A second major water main burst looks set to close Burnley Road for a number of days.

The second burst happened in Luddendenfoot on Sunday morning. The road was closed and diversions were put in place as engineers assessed the damage.

However, the damage caused looks to be very serious.

A spokesperson for Calderdale Council said: "The damage from the burst water main on Burnley Road at Luddenden Foot is severe and Yorkshire Water say it will be closed until 12 September.

"We will let you know if this changes. Diversions will remain in place, from Tuel Lane coming from Halifax and from Mytholmroyd if you are travelling in the other direction.

"If you are travelling, especially during the rush hours, please allow extra time for your journey or avoid the area if you can."

The burst comes four days after water main burst closed the same road but through Mytholmroyd.

