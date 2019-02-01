This is when more snow could hit Leeds and the rest of Yorkshire as yellow weather warning remains in place

More snow has been forecast for Leeds and the rest of Yorkshire today as the Met Office's yellow weather warning remains in place.

Expert forecasters are predicting more of the white stuff will fall later this evening, at around 6pm, with the chance of sleet just before.

There was a heavy covering of snow on Thursday, and more could come today. PIC: Highways England

Once again, the temperature isn't going to get much above freezing for the majority of the day.

Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Leeds:

8am: Cloudy -1°

9am: Cloudy 0°

10am: Cloudy 1°

11am: Cloudy 1°

12pm: Cloudy 2°

1pm: Heavy shower 3°

2pm: Sunny intervals 3°

3pm: Heavy rain 3°

4pm: Sleet 2°

5pm: Cloudy 2°

6pm: Light snow 1°

7pm: Cloudy 1°

8pm: Cloudy 1°

9pm: Cloudy 1°

10pm: Cloudy 1°

11pm: Cloudy 1°

The yellow weather warning for snow and ice, which covers Leeds, Harrogate, York, Scarborough and Doncaster as well as other places, came into force at 6pm yesterday (Thursday) and remains in place until 12pm today.

What the weather warning says:

"Ice and snow likely to bring travel disruption over parts of north and east Scotland and England during Thursday night and Friday morning.

"Following overnight snowfall an area of snow is likely to continue during Friday morning.

"Further accumulations are expected with 5 cm new snow in places on top of any existing snow cover."