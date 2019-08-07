This is where Halifax firefighters had to rescue a cat from at the RSPCA rescue centre

Calderdale firefighters had to rescue a cat from an unusual place at the RSPCA centre in Halifax.

Crews were called to RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and District Branch on Wade Street on August 5.

Posting on their Facebook page the branch said: "There's always something interesting happening at the Animal Centre, and today was no different!

"We had a visit from our local fire brigade, who came to help us rescue a feral cat who had escaped from a pen into the air conditioning

"The cat was successfully and safely rescued and taken to the vets to be neutered."

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield Bradford and District Branch, is a self-funding branch of the RSPCA responsible for raising money locally to support our animal welfare work.

Their main aim is to rehabilitate unwanted, abandoned and abused animals and find them loving, permanent homes.

They rely on public donations and the generosity of the local community to keep the doors of the animal centre open.

