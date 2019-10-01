This is why Calderdale's flood siren testing has been cancelled

Flood sirens in Calderdale which were due to be tested as part of flood emergency training operation will not go-ahead.

Plans were to test the flood sirens on Thursday (October 3) as part of the live training exercise ‘Operation Calderdale19’.

Flashback to Operation Calderdale 2016,

The Environment Agency issued a statement which said: "Unfortunately we have had to cancel the Calderdale flood siren test planned for Thursday.

"We are currently in incident mode due to flood-related issues across Yorkshire and the officers organising and managing the flood siren test event are currently working as duty incident staff.

"We also feel that due to the current high river levels it would be inappropriate to carry out a siren test.

"We hope to be able to rearrange the test at a later date."

The test would have sounded eight sirens in the Upper Calder Valley, four sirens in Todmorden which are sited at the fire station, the high school, Morrisons and Warmans. There is also one at Walsden, two in Hebden Bridge, one in Mytholmroyd and a community siren in Sowerby Bridge.

Other elements of Operation Calderdale will still go-ahead according to Calderdale Council

A spokesperson for the Council said: "The Environment Agency has opened both its incident rooms in Yorkshire and the team that had been organising and managing the flood siren test event are currently working as duty incident staff.

"In addition, due to the current high river levels it was felt to be inappropriate to carry out a siren test in case this should cause undue concern. However, the Environment Agency hopes to be able to rearrange the test at a later date."