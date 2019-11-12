This is why Woolshops Shopping centre in Halifax is turning purple

You may have noticed today that a sea of purple has spread across the Woolshops Shopping Centre in Halifax.
That's because today the centre is supporting Purple Tuesday, an international call to action, focused on changing the customer experience for disabled shoppers.
In support of this, Woolshops is turning purple; purple bunting is hanging throughout the centre and the centre team will be in branded purple soft-shell jackets.
At various times from 11am-4pm, the shooping centre will have a number of accessibility charities and organisations on site at Woolshops raising awareness of what they do and the support they offer.
Organisations attending on the day include:
Sports For All – Calderdale
Halifax Wheelchair Rugby League Club
Calderdale Wheelchair Basketball Club
Disability Partnership Calderdale
Wheelchair Enabling Society
Wheelchair Kurling Club
Disability Road Map Calderdale – To learn more about Disability Road Map, please follow this link https://www.disabilityroadmap.co.uk
Visits Unlimited/ Access Calderdale
Unique Ways