Thousands raised for Royal British Legion by special Shelf poppies

Sponsorship of lamppost poppies in Shelf as part of the Remembrance Day commemorations have raised £2236.11 for the Royal British Legion.

Shelf Gala Committee have organised and paid for the Remembrance Day Parade in Shelf since 1996 from the demise of the Shelf and Buttershaw Branch of the British Legion in conjunction with St Michael and All Angels Church and Bethel Chapel on alternate years.

Shelf Gala Committee paid for all materials, made the poppies and placed them on the lampposts.

Some of the poppies had the names of the fallen soldiers on the Roll of Honour, researched by St Michael and All Angels Primary School in Shelf. Other groups from Shelf who were involved in the preparation and erection of the poppies were the 65th Bradford Scouts, the 20th Bradford Guides and the 14th Halifax Boys’ Brigade, all who are members of the Shelf Gala Committee.

Trevor Priestley, Chairman of Shelf Gala Committee, said: “To raise the money donated to the Royal British Legion we asked for people to sponsor a poppy, the response was brilliant, both from firms in and around Shelf and from individual people, many who had relatives involved in the war. All the monies raised through sponsors was donated to the Poppy Appeal.

“Costs for materials and band for parade came from Shelf Gala Funds. Thank you to all those people who supported the Poppy Appeal.”