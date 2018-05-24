Thousands to go back in time as Brighouse 1940s weekend returns

It's that time of year again for Brighouse to step back in time as the town’s popular 1940s weekend returns next month.

On Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 June, the town centre will be taken over by the annual event which promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

The event, which is now in its sixth year, will see thousands of people descend on the town centre embracing everything the 1940s had to offer.

VIDEO: A look inside at the people, the heart and soul of Halifax Borough Market

There will be a feast of music and entertainment, over 40 vintage military and civilian vintage vehicles, a re-enactors parade, living history displays, remembrance services, artisan market and the largest vintage market the town has seen.

There will be two stages of amazing singers and entertainment with the McCarthy and Stone Stage in Thornton Square and Bradford Road Stage while music and dancing will take over Bethel Street Car Park and the Park Street Courtyard.

This year will also see ‘Blackadder goes forth’ brought to life on stage with performances on the Friday Saturday at the Civic Hall from 7pm.

A full-size replica Spitfire and working Merlin engine will be on display while miniature steam train rides and a fairground will provide plenty of fun for children.

Read: First look at cast of new Sally Wainwright drama filmed in Halifax

For older visitors, the real ale and Pimm’s tent is bound to be a favourite destination as will be the Vintage Tipple bar in a three wheeled Piaggio Ape and Gintopia with gin cocktails in a converted horse box.

For softer refreshments, there’s a milkshake bar as well as tea, coffee and cake from our NAAFI tent on Commercial Street.

To accompany the drinks, there’s street food from Knead Pitta, Food Factory, Marsh Top Farm and Yorkshire pudding wraps from Wright’s Catering as well as something sweet from Bluebells Cakes, Churros & Co and Laura’s Fudge.

In total, there will be over 100 vintage vehicles, food, drink and craft stalls across the town centre bringing something for the whole family to enjoy.

Events will be held across the town from 10am until 8pm on Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

Read: Yorkshire’s favourite pub shortlist revealed - now vote for your winner

The event is organised by the Brighouse Business Initiative (BBI), a voluntary group of retailers and businesses who develop, organise and manage some of the town’s most popular events.

Anne Colley, Chair of the BBI, said: “Our 1940s Weekend is always one of the highlights of Brighouse’s events calendar and we can’t wait to welcome back thousands of visitors to the town this year.

“As ever, we hope as many people as possible will dress up in 1940s clothing and shop windows across the town centre will be dressing their windows in 1940s style.

“With music, dance, fun, food, drink and remembrance, there really is something for everyone.”

Find out more about the event on the website at www.brighouse1940sweekend.co.uk

Read: Nursery noise issues could see expansion plan rejected