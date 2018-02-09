Three cases of meningitis are confirmed in West Yorkshire this week

Health experts are warning parents to be aware after three cases of meningitis were confirmed in West Yorkshire this week.

They have occurred in the Huddersfield and Halifax areas and health bosses are urging people to remain vigilant but calm as it is still classed as a rare disease.

Dr Tom Nutt, chief executive of Meningitis Now said: “Despite three confirmed cases in the Huddersfield and Halifax area, meningitis remains rare.

“We encourage everyone to be mindful of meningitis at this time of year, as figures show that people are 2.2 times more likely to be affected by meningococcal meningitis in the winter months.”

“Everyone should remain vigilant and ensure that your children’s vaccinations are up to date. However, in the absence of vaccinations for all causes of the disease; getting to know the signs and symptoms and seeking urgent medical help if meningitis is suspected, is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones against meningitis”.

Signs and symptoms which include fever, vomiting, drowsiness, confusion, severe muscle pain, severe headache, stiff neck, dislike of bright lights, convulsions/seizures, pale/blotchy skin, spots, rash.