Three crews attended fire close to Halifax train station on Wednesday night
Crews from three Halifax fire stations attended an incident close to Halifax train station on Wednesday night.
By Tom Scargill
4 hours ago - 1 min read
A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “We were called just before 7pm on Wednesday to a report of a small fire close to Halifax Railway Station.
“Crews from Halifax, Odsal and Illingworth used one hose reel to quickly contain and control the fire.
“The fire was extinguished just after 7:30pm and crews left the scene shortly after.”