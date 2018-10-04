Time to take charge of fire safety in Halifax tower block

A resident of Shaw Lodge tower block, Halifax, has called on his neighbours to take charge of their own fire safety.

Justin Appleyard used Fire Safety Week to remind fellow residents of their responsibilities regarding how to prevent fires and what to do is there is one.

Justin Appleyard founded The Responsibility is Ours (TRIO), a residents group to promote fire safety

Justin founded The Responsibility is Ours (TRIO), a residents’ group to promote fire safety in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire, teamed up with Karina Gonzalez, Calderdale Prevention Manager at West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, to host a fire safety event.

Justin said: “In the aftermath of Grenfell, Together Housing was quick to reassure residents by hand-delivering individual letters outlining fire safety practices, including the ‘stay put’ policy, organising residents’ meetings and commissioning an independent review of fire safety in all their high-rise blocks.

“However, the landlord can’t be held solely accountable for fire safety, everybody needs to play their part. While Together Housing is responsible for maintaining fire doors in its properties, it is down to the tenants to ensure they don’t prop these doors open and to report any faults they spot.

“I set up TRIO to ensure we work together to protect ourselves and our homes. The event was a great success.

“It showed there is a need to get closer to people so they can be helped.”

Devinder Singh, Head of Compliance at Together Housing Group, added: “We are committed to giving tenants a voice by supporting groups such as TRIO, which help build trust and confidence among the communities we serve.”