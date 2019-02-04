Todmorden Book Festival organisers say Sally Wainwright will appear at event later this year

The organisers of Todmorden Book Festival say Sally Wainwright will be back after the writer and director was forced to cancel an appearance at the event.

The writer cancelled an appearance in November due to the filming schedule overrunning for her upcoming television drama Gentleman Jack.

The reason for the cancellation of Saturday’s event was the heavy snowfall in the south of the country as Sally was due to drive to the festival on Saturday to take part in A Life in Writing at the Todmorden Hippodrome, but was unable to make the journey because of the weather conditions in that part of the country.

Pam Warhurst, chair of Todmorden Book Festival said: “We are of course disappointed that snow stopped play.

“Sally’s event would have been a great conclusion to our first, incredibly successful Festival, but watch this space.

“The second Todmorden Book Festival is scheduled for November 2019 and Sally has already agreed to appear at the Festival. Details will be announced later in the year.”

Sally Wainwright’s credits include the critically acclaimed Happy Valley and Last Tango in Halifax.