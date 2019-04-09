Todmorden Learning Centre and Community Hub project steps up a gear

Todmorden is moving closer to gaining its new community asset in the College building on Burnley Road.

The board of Todmorden Learning Centre and Community Hub, the community benefit company formed to save the college from demolition, have been working alongside Calderdale Council, Locality, solicitors and others to get everything in place for an asset transfer in the next couple of months.

Although there is no date set yet, the group is aiming to hit the ground running as soon as they have control of the building.

Recently the group held a 'Get Involved' Coffee Morning at the college building to give an update on progress and general plans for the building, and form new volunteer groups.

They have also secured funding for, and are currently recruiting a freelance Interim Centre Manager who once appointed will help ensure a smooth handover and get the building up and running.

Board member Dave Wardell said: “We're all pretty excited as we move closer to taking control of the building. We were so pleased that despite the torrential rain that day, between 50 and 60 people came to the 'Get Involved' morning, and most signed up to help in some way.

“There's a myriad of different jobs will need doing, from basic painting, cleaning and DIY, creating a new website, producing a leaflet, staffing the reception, basic admin – the list is endless!

"There's bound to be a role to suit everyone regardless of level of skill or available time, and whoever we appoint as the new Centre Manager will be coordinating all this. We would love this to be a local person with knowledge of the community.

"The deadline is April 26 and we hope there is someone out there with the skills and enthusiasm to support our board and community volunteers.

"We are keen that as soon as the college is in our hands, it will be occupied by the people of Todmorden working together to make our vision of a community hub and learning centre a reality”

More information about the freelance Centre Manager position and Todmorden Learning Centre and Community Hub can be found at www.tlchub.org.uk or by contacting the Secretary on 01706 815155.

