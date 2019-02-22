Todmorden Lions Club threat

Todmorden Lions Club has issued an urgent plea in a race for survival in its 40th year.

The Duck Race, concert at St Mary’s, Pig Race and Santa’s Sleigh will not happen and the group will stop unless help can be found.

“Unfortunately, as our numbers dwindle and some members are not able to help as much as they would like to due to ill health and various commitments of their own, then we will not be able to hold our annual events,” said a spokesman.

“These include the Duck Race, Concert at St Mary’s, Pig Race and Santa’s Sleigh.”

“At the moment none of the events will be taking place this year.

“If we get no response by the end of March then Todmorden Lions Club will cease.”

The spokesman also warned that this would have a knock on effect for other local events - New Year Swim, Country Fair, Carnival and Agriculture Show.

“This month we are celebrating 40 years of Todmorden Lions Club,” added the spokesman.

“It would be great to be able to continue for many years to come with your help.”