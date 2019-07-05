Todmorden swimming pool set for month long closure during summer

The swimming pool at Todmorden Sports Centre will be closed for essential repairs from Monday, July 29 to Sunday, August 25.

The temporary closure is necessary to allow improvement works to take place.

These works will include maintenance to improve the reliability and life-span of the moveable floor and changes to the pool cleaning system.

The ventilation of the pool hall will also be improved, helping to make the environment more comfortable for swimmers by improving humidity levels and reducing condensation issues.

To ensure that the closure causes minimal disruption, the usual four week summer break in swimming lessons will coincide with the closure period, so children don’t miss any lessons.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Susan Press, said: “We’re sorry for the inconvenience this temporary closure may cause, but this is essential maintenance which unfortunately can only be done when no one is in the pool.

“We’ve tried to limit disruption as much as possible, completing numerous jobs to prevent further closures and scheduling the four week swimming lesson break to coincide with the works.

“The rest of the centre, including the Premier Suite, is unaffected by the closure.”

Alternative swimming is available at Halifax Pool, Brighouse Pool and Sowerby Bridge Pool. Find out more about these facilities at www.calderdale.gov.uk/sport