Top 12 accessible places in Hebden Bridge

The Hebden Bridge Disability Access Forum celebrated its first year as a working party by announcing its 12 favorite accessible places in Hebden Bridge.

After a vote at its meeting earlier this week the forum decided that Hebden Bridge Town Hall was its favourite accessible place in the town with the Picture House coming second and Squeeze Cafe on Crown Street was third.

Other venues that made the list are Little Theatre, Hebden Therapy Centre, Hope Baptist Church, Methodist Church, Old Gate, Spirals Market Street, Marcos, Park (including Café) and rounding off the list is RSPCA.

Frances Minto,coordinator of the forum, said: “We meet at the Town Hall every third Monday at 2.30pm, and everyone who self identifies as disabled is welcome to attend.

“We have 25 members and a google group for discussion of access issues.

“We are aware that some people who are disabled give up and stay home, we would encourage you to try again even if its only to the DAF meeting.

“It is important that we include everybody in our community and know that often it does not happen.

“Becoming disabled is never a lifestyle choice, it’s a club you end up in, by luck by chance with no chance of leaving.

“We hope the community will support our efforts to be involved.”

The group is planning on producing a wheelchair map of Hebden Bridge in the new year to provide residents and visitors with useful as to where is accessible, and which businesses are accessible.