Top global ranking honour for human rights activist Elaine Mitchel-Hill

Elaine Mitchel-Hill, Marshalls business and human rights expert, has been named one of the Top 100 Corporate Social Responsibility Influence Leaders globally.

The list, independently researched on behalf of Assent Compliance, places Elaine at number 28.

She was recognised for her human rights strategy and private sector response to international modern slavery and human trafficking legalisation.

Elaine spends much of her time hands-on, walking supply chains dealing directly with complex issues such as child labour, prison labour, bonded and forced labour; speaking with business owners, managers, trade unions, workers, vulnerable communities, family, civil society, NGOs, IGOs, law enforcement and others to better understand the impact and root causes.

Elaine sits on the Advisory Committee for the United Nation’s Global Compact in the UK and works closely with other UN agencies, such as the International Labour Organisation and the International Organisation for Migration, to develop and deliver innovative and sustainable programmes and engage in dialogue aimed at system change. She regularly engages with governments and government agencies on these difficult and often sensitive issues, putting her 25-plus years’ experience to good use.

Elaine said: “I am particularly delighted to be in such good company in this global ranking; made all the sweeter by the fact that eight out of the top 10 are women.

“I am thankful on a daily business that I work for an organisation which is wholly committed to supporting and promoting human rights and to creating better futures for everyone throughout the value chain; I can’t begin to tell you the difference that this makes as I go about my job.”