Totally Locally Fiver Fest boost for town retailers

Businesses in Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd and HX7 are currently taking part in the Totally Locally National Fiver Fest which encourages shoppers back into their local town centres and high streets with brilliant £5 promotional offers.

Shops, cafes, restaurants, pubs and businesses taking part are putting on special £5 deals for the duration of the Fiver Fest campaign which runs until Saturday, October 12.

Chair of Hebden Bridge Business Forum, Alison Bartram (Heart Gallery, Market Street, Hebden Bridge) said: “The last National Fiver Fest was a huge success for us making more locals and visitors think about who to spend their hard earned money with and with 41 towns and thousands of independent shops getting involved it was bound to go from strength to strength.

“We’re joining in with the Totally Locally Fiver Fest again this October to introduce some great bargains for local shoppers, but also to showcase the town and the great shops and businesses we have here, and show how important independent high streets are to our communities and towns.”

The Fiver Fest is part of the award winning Totally Locally Town Kit – a completely free marketing campaign for towns to use which has been hugely successful in helping towns to buck the trend of declining high streets.

Chris Sands, founder of Totally Locally, said: “Since we created The Totally Locally Town Kit and campaign, towns involved have gone on to win the High Street of The Year competition and other awards for turning their towns around, the number of empty shops in their town reduced, created brand new markets and events.

“But most of all, the businesses in the towns have started to work together to promote their town and each other, which is the easiest way to bring life back to the high street.”