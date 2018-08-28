Tour de Yorkshire boss Sir Gary Verity injured in cycle crash

The man who helped propel Yorkshire to a centre for cycling in Britain has been injured in a bike crash in North Yorkshire.

Sir Gary Verity, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, took to twitter on Sunday, writing that the the crash had left him with injuries including 'bust ribs, a shoulder joint injury, cuts, grazes and a nettle rash all down his left side.'

Although no details were given on how the accident happened he gave thanks to passers-by and NHS staff.

He wrote: "Thank you to the kind couple in a white Audi estate who stopped to help after my bike crash this morning."

He added: "Cuts , grazes , bust ribs AC shoulder joint & nettle rash all down my left side .... just left A&E , hurrah for the #NHS"

Following his work to bring the Tour de France to Yorkshire Sir Gary was knighted in 2015.