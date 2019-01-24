Tour de Yorkshire roadshow to roll into Bradshaw

Businesses and residents in Calderdale are invited to find out more about the Tour de Yorkshire at an upcoming roadshow event in Bradshaw.

The Tour de Yorkshire begins on Thursday 2 May, with the race coming to Calderdale on Sunday 5 May, starting from the Piece Hall in Halifax.

In the run up to the race, Welcome to Yorkshire is hosting a series of information events across the county, with an event at Bradshaw Cricket Club on Monday 11 February from 6pm.

Welcome to Yorkshire will be joined at the event by representatives from Calderdale Council’s tourism team, who will help share information on how to get involved and inform local residents, businesses and community groups about the many exciting opportunities that come with the race.

Details on road closures and Welcome to Yorkshire’s various cycling legacy projects will be discussed, along with ways people can volunteer to become Tour Makers or take part in the ever popular best dressed and land art competitions.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, Coun Barry Collins, said: “It’s not long until the Tour de Yorkshire is back in Calderdale, and this roadshow will help people plan ahead and make the most of the great opportunities that come with the race.

“This will be the first time that the race has visited the village of Bradshaw, so it’s great that residents and local businesses will have a roadshow on their doorstep to help them find out more.”