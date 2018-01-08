Town centre pub open as normal after minor fire

The Plummet Line pub in Halifax town centre is open as normal after a small fire over the weekend.

Fire crews from Halifax, Illingworth, Rastrick and Odsal were called to the basement of the Plummet Line, on Bull Lane, at 11.20pm on Saturday.

Nitrogen cylinders were involved in the fire, which was extinguished just after midnight using four pumps, breathing apparatus, a hose reel and a positive pressure ventilation fan.

But no injuries were caused and the fire was put out within a minute, with fire crews called to the pub as a precautionary measure.

The pub underwent an extensive refurbishment last year and has ten flat screen televisions, two cinema screens and a dance floor.