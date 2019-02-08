Town’s new venues set to raise bar

Halifax is preparing to welcome the popular Potting Shed Bar and Gardens and FIREPIT Smokehouse chains.

The new venues open their doors tonight (Friday, February 8) – serving up a mix of botanical themed cocktails and smokehouse meats and live sport all under one roof.

The launch will see two brands based at one venue over three floors.

The Potting Shed and FIREPIT are currently hiring staff for the new venue. Any interested applicants can email jobs@pottingshedbar.com to find out more.

Two nights will never be the same when visiting Halifax’s latest venue with two very different experiences situated under one roof.

FIREPIT will also be hosting regular Man Vs Food challenges inspired by the mammoth events held in the US, and bookings for Man Vs Food can be made by calling 08455 555 000.

A spokesman said: “Whether Potting Shed’s fragrant cocktails and beautiful flora and fauna take your fancy or you hunger for FIREPIT’s lovingly-cooked smoked meats, fine ales and live sport, this three-floor destination will compliment any day or night on the town.

“When the summer months roll around, Potting Shed’s rooftop terrace with its swanky retractable roof is definitely the place to be. Catch some glorious rays of sunshine, take in the atmosphere and enjoy a few fruity numbers in great company.

“There’s more to this venue than great food and drink. Challenge your friends to a competitive, but friendly game of pool or darts or for gamers that are more used to PAC-MAN than pool, in-house playstation consoles will serve up some classic screen-based entertainment in a relaxed atmosphere.”

Visit www.pottingshedbar.com or www.firepitbar.co.uk to find out more information.