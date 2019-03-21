Towpath scheme starts next month

A £2.1m scheme to improve cycling and walking access on a 6km section of the Rochdale Canal towpath between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden is due to start next month.

The project is part of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s £60m CityConnect programme and work is expected to be completed by the Autumn.

Works will include resurfacing and widening the canal towpath, building on improvements to a 10km section between Hebden Bridge and Sowerby Bridge, and providing communities along the Calder Valley with a traffic-free, flat and attractive alternative route to the A646.

Cllr Kim Groves, chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Transport Committee, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Calderdale Council and Canal and River Trust to improve this section of the Rochdale Canal, which will provide people travelling by bike or on foot through the valley with a safe, scenic traffic-free route all year round.”