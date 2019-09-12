Trade assets of joinery business to be auctioned

The trading assets of Andy Thornton Contracts Ltd (in administration) were up for auction today (Thursday, September 12) following the business ceasing to trade in mid July and administrators Graywoods being appointed.

The business was sold by Andy Thornton Ltd over 14 years ago, initially to a management buyout team with control subsequently passing to a Wakefield based project management company. Andy Thornton Ltd continues to trade successfully from its sites in Elland and West Vale.

The administrator Adrian Graham said: “By acting swiftly we managed to secure value in contracts.

“However, no party came forward to acquire the manufacturing facility.

“As a result, I have instructed my agents to dispose of the machinery and assets by auction.”

More than 700 lots are being sold by Walker Singleton and are diverse as Tiffany style stained glass lampshades and wood carving lathes.