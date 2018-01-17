Traffic and schools around Yorkshire affected by icy weather conditions

Wintry weather conditions are expected to continue later today after snow caused traffic chaos and hit public transport services.

Buses were unable to run on untreated roads this morning and motorists were warned of icy conditions.

Leeds City Council said pupil registration was delayed until 9.30am at Crawshaw Academy in Pudsey and 9.35am at Guiseley School due to severe weather.

The North Halifax Grammar School in Calderdale and Hallam Primary School, Sheffield, are closed today. In Bradford, more than 50 schools were either fully or partially closed.

Barnsley Council said Oxspring Primary School would open at 10am.

Last night motorway drivers faced delays of up to two hours and vehicles became stranded near Huddersfield and Halifax after snow swept across the region.

Today the AA has warned of hazardous driving conditions due to snow on the M62 around junction 22.

Weather warnings have been issued over snow and high winds tonight and into tomorrow morning.

The Met Office said: “Very strong winds will affect parts of the UK during Wednesday night and into Thursday.

“Travel delays are possible on roads with a risk that some vehicles and passengers could become stranded. Delays or cancellations are possible to rail and air travel. Some rural communities could become cut off.”

The following schools are fully closed today:

CALDERDALE:

The North Halifax Grammar School

BRADFORD:

All Saints CE Primary

Beechcliffe Special

Education in Hospital One, BRI

Education in Hospital Two, Airedale

Heaton St Barnabas’ CE Primary

Farfield Primary

Laycock Primary

Marshfield Primary

Queensbury

St Paul’s CE Primary

Denholme Primary

Bradford District PRU

Cottingley Village Primary

One in a Million Free School

Oastler’s Primary

St Oswald’s C E Primary Academy

Our Lady and St Brendan’s Catholic Primary

Park Primary PRU

Reevy Hill Primary

St John The Evangelist Catholic Academy

St Stephen’s CE Primary

St Winefride’s Catholic Primary Academy

Stanbury Village

TRACKS

Worth Valley Primary

SOUTH YORKSHIRE:

Hallam Primary School, Sheffield