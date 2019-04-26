Picture from West Yorkshire Police Facebook

14 locations of mobile speed cameras in Calderdale next week

Mobile speed cameras will be at the following locations in Calderdale from week commencing Monday, 29 April.

Pictures from Google Street View.

A58 Whitehall Road - between 174m East of Syke Lane and 246m West of Huddersfield Road

1. Whitehall Road

A6025 Elland Road, Elland - between 1070m North East of Binns Top Lane (50/30mph Signs) and Binns Top Lane

2. Elland Road

A647 Boothtown Road, Halifax - between Woodside Road and Ploughcroft Lane

3. Boothtown Road

Moor End Road, Pellon - between Park Close and Moor End Gardens

4. Moor End Road

