14 locations of mobile speed cameras in Calderdale next week

Picture from West Yorkshire Police Facebook
Picture from West Yorkshire Police Facebook

Mobile speed cameras will be at the following locations in Calderdale from week commencing Monday, June 17.

Pictures from Google Street View.

Ovenden Road, Halifax - between Ovenden Way and Shay Lane

Bradford Road, Northowram - between Park View Avenue and Victoria Drive

A646 Burnley Road, Cornholme - between Greenfield Terrace and Hudson Street

Skircoat Road, Halifax - between Hunger Hill and Heath Lane

Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot, Halifax - between 450m N/W of Station Road and John Naylor Lane

Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd - between 130m N/W of Carr Lane and Westfield Terrace

Burnley Road, Friendly - between 50m East of Warley Wood Lane and Whitty Lane

Halifax Road, Hove Edge - between Pond Farm Drive and Elland Road

Halifax Road, Hipperholme - between Denholme Gate Road and 307m West of Watergate

Stainland Road, Greetland - between 35m South of Bradley Lane and Queen Street

