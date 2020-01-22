A closer look at the £5m improvements planned for the A646 corridor in Calderdale

The deadline to have you say on two major Calderdale road improvement plans is fast approaching.

Calderdale Council and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority are developing a series of improvements to the road network along the A58 / A672 from Junction 22 of the M62 to King Cross in Halifax and the A646 / A6033 from Todmorden to Skircoat Moor.

Traffic queues in Hebden Bridge because of roadworks

Financed through the WYCA's Transport Fund, the two programmes cover the congested routes through Calderdale, which can be congested, particularly during peak times.

Here we take a closer at what is being planned on the A646 corridor which will cost £5.09m.

What are the aims of the A646 Corridor Improvement scheme?

One of the aims is to improve journey time reliability, particularly for public transport users by reducing journey time variability between peak and off‐peak time periods.

Helping workers get to their employment bases is also a focus of the plan by reducing journey times for general traffic along the corridor in rush hour times.

Enable future housing growth by 2032 at sites proposed along the corridor in the Calderdale Local Plan to be realised.

The proposals also look to improve air quality by making an improvement to levels of nitrogen dioxide/particulates and achieve the European target values in the two AQMAs declared in Luddenden Foot and Hebden Bridge.

Reducing accidents by 10% throughout the corridor by 2022, with a particular focus on collisions involving pedestrians and cyclists in also a main aim of the plan.

What work will the A646 proposals include?

Calderdale Council and the WYCA says the scheme aims to deliver a multi modal package of improvements to address identified pinch points, improve resilience to incidents and weather events and encourage modal shift along the A646/A6033 corridor.

Current issues which will be addressed are inefficient junctions and required changes in traffic management, lack of bus facilities, lack of pedestrian crossing points, lack of cycle facilities and poor links to existing walking and cycling routes.

So what is planned in towns and villages?

Hebden Bridge centre

Along Heptonstall Road there will be a kerb re-alignment and a controlled crossing improvements for cyclists

Parking will also be removed on Market Street.

Plans will also be made to improve visibility on Birchcliffe Road.

On Crown Street and Hope Street Loop the one way traffic will be reversed and a two way section will be provided on Hope Street.

The entrance to Tanpits Carpark is set to be relocated.

The footway will be widened near Albert Street junction

A new right turn lane will be made into Albert Street from the A646

Parking will be removed between Station Road and the Rochdale Canal Tunnel Ten new 10 new parking spaces will be created on the verge near to the Rochdale Canal Tunnel area

Mytholmroyd – Burnley Road School

A new shared use cycle / footpath will be made with access to Rochdale Canal and the upstream footbridge on New Road will be replaced.

Todmorden

A new controlled pedestrian crossing is set to be introduced on Burnley Road

Amendments are set to made to the mini-roundabout and traffic islands re-shaped.

The carriageway will be widened on Burnley Roadd to accommodate two entry lanes

A new uncontrolled pedestrian crossing (ZEBRA) on is set to be created on Halifax Road in front of the town hall.

A new pedestrianized area will be made outside the Town Hall with no traffic allowed except for loading.

There will be a change of traffic directions on School Lane

Two new parking places will be added for disabled users in Bramsche Square Car Park

The controlled crossing near Bond Street is set to removed and the bus stop by Bridge Street is set to be re-located.

A new uncontrolled pedestrian crossing (TIGER) will be made on Halifax Road near to Union Street and a new controlled pedestrian crossing on Halifax Road between Sanworth Street and Hey Street will be installed.

A new uncontrolled pedestrian crossing (ZEBRA) is also proposed on Halifax Road close to Castle Hill School

Luddenden Foot

A controlled crossing near to Luddenfoot Academy is set to be provided

The consultation on the plans will run until Monday January 27. Construction is proposed to take place from autumn 2020.

Plans are available to view on Your Voice, http://www.yourvoice.westyorks-ca.gov.uk/ccip2, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s online engagement hub.

The site also hosts an online survey and interactive map where visitors can leave feedback relating to different locations along the route.