A closer look at the £6m improvements planned for the A58 corridor in Calderdale

Residents and commuters still have the chance to have their say on two major Calderdale road improvement plans.

Calderdale Council and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority are developing a series of improvements to the road network along the A58 / A672 from Junction 22 of the M62 to King Cross in Halifax and the A646 / A6033 from Todmorden to Skircoat Moor.

Financed through the WYCA's Transport Fund, the two programmes cover the congested routes through Calderdale, which can be congested, particularly during peak times.

Here we take a closer at what is being planned on the A58 corridor which will cost £6.02m.

What are the aims of the A58 Corridor Improvement scheme?

One of the aims is to improve journey time reliability on the A58/A672, particularly for public transport users and reduced variability between peak and off peak time periods.

The plans hope to reduce congestion along the A58/A672 by reducing journey times for general traffic along the corridor by eight per cent or during rush hour traffic.

Enable future housing growth by 2032 at sites proposed along the corridor in the Calderdale Local Plan to be realised.

Enhance the provision for active modes in order to increase the sustainability of new development – closing gaps in network connectivity on the walking and cycling networks to limit net growth in car trips by 2026.

The scheme also looks to improve air quality and ensure the annual mean nitrogen dioxide levels observed in the AQMA declared in Sowerby Bridge town centre are improved by the end of the opening year.

Another aim is to reduce accidents by 10% throughout the corridor by 2022, with a particular focus on collisions involving pedestrians and cyclists.

What work will the A646 proposals include?

Calderdale Council and the WYCA say the scheme proposes a package of focused transport interventions on theA58/A672 corridor in Calderdale to deliver highway improvements, along with improving facilities for active travel modes (cycling and walking).

This includes a package of measures to improve highway efficiency for the benefit of all road users along this part of the West Yorkshire Key Route Network (WYKRN), comprising the A58/A672 between Halifax and the M62 Junction 22 via Sowerby Bridge, Ripponden and Rishworth.

Currently there are issues with the journey time variability between peak and off peak time periods particularly for public transport, poor air quality due to congestion and lack of appetite for growth due to these issues on the route.

So what is planned in towns and villages?

Rishworth School

A pedestrian crossing will be provided to Rishworth School

Parking outside the school will also be rationalised.

Ripponden

Junction improvements will be made on the A58 to A672 Ripponden

Creation of A58 Ripponden HGV Turning Circle

Junction improvements will be made at Halifax Road to Elland Road

Formalised on-street parking and bus stop relocation/ removal on Elland Road will be done.

The narrow vehicle access road on Back Fold St. will be made one-way.

Kebroyd

A Toucan crossing will be introduced to link up with the proposed Ryburn Greenway cycle route

Sowerby Bridge centre

A raised table on Hollins Mill Lane and Corporation Street will be created.

Tower Hill will be be reconnected with Tuel Lane

The left-turn lane will be extended on Tuel Lane with a bus stop and a pedestrian crossing relocated

A Toucan crossing will be added to Wharf street and Bus stops set back of main road

Sowerby Bridge east

A new controlled crossing near to Gratrix lane will be built.

A pedestrian crossing facilities as part of existing Bolton Brow Wakefield Road traffic signals will be provided.

Provision of on-street car parking at Bolton Brow will be introduced and parking restrictions on Upper Bolton Brow

King Cross to Bolton Brow

Road markings will be improved for cyclists from Bolton Brow to King Cross

Extra capacity approaching King Cross from Skirtcoat Moor Road will be created.

A Toucan cycle crossing for Rochdale and Burnley Road will be created.

A new shared use cycle / footpath from Bull Green to King Cross using old King Cross Road will be created.