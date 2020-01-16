Ancient woodland next to Robin Hood’s ‘grave’ at Cooper Bridge under threat from relief road

Ancient woodland next to Robin Hood’s “grave” is on a list of more than 1,000 woodlands at threat of damage or destruction from development, the Woodland Trust has warned.

The Trust say the figure of 1,064 ancient woods is the highest number of woods at risk since the Trust started compiling data in 1999, and the first time it has topped the 1,000-mark.

Nun Bank Wood, near Mirfield, the supposed resting place of Robin Hood, will be affected if a relief road around Kirklees goes ahead.

Legend suggests that Robin died at Kirklees Priory, where he was being healed after fleeing Sherwood Forest. It is said that he shot an arrow from his bedside window, asking Little John to bury him wherever it landed.

The “at risk” register also includes Smithy Wood, next to the M1 at junction 35 near Sheffield, which could be lost to a new motorway services.

Of the cases the trust has identified, 801 are live planning applications, while the remaining 263 are included in council site allocation plans for future development.

The Woodland Trust says the rise in threatened woods is down to a growing number of road and rail infrastructure projects such as HS2, as well as a lack of awareness over changes to planning rules that strengthen protection for ancient woodlands and trees against inappropriate development.

Ancient woodland is defined as having been in existence since at least 1600.

Abi Bunker, from the trust, said the figures made for depressing reading, adding: “These complex ecosystems have evolved over centuries and are home to thousands of species, many of which rely on it for their survival.

“Losing ancient woodlands is a travesty, especially to inappropriate developments that could go elsewhere.”