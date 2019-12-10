Asylum seeker carrying four-year-old on M62 'nearly struck by vehicles' in terrible weather conditions

A woman carrying a four-year-old child on the M62 was nearly hit by high speed vehicles in the terrible driving conditions.

Several calls were made to the West Yorkshire Police Contact Centre tonight of a female carrying a child at Hartshead Moor.

West Yorkhshire traffic police officer PC Dave Cant aka Traffic Dave shared images of the horrible weather conditions as he tried to locate the pair.

PC confirmed that a total of 11 calls had been made to the WYP contact centre about the incident at 8.38pm.

The woman and the child, believed to be asylum seekers, were later found by PC Cant's colleagues at Hartshead services.