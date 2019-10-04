Bid to create new £15m Halifax bus station to meet growing passenger demand

The delivery of a new £15m bus station in Halifax will move a step closer with councillors set to discuss the proposals at key meetings.

West Yorkshire and York Investment Committee has recommended to the West Yorkshire Combined Full Authority, that will meet on October 10, that £200,000 is made available to progress plans.

Halifax bus station

The bus station funding will allow work to be started on full business case planning for the scheme, expected to cost around £15.4 million, from the Transforming Cities Fund.

In the report to the WYCA, Calderdale Council officers have revealed that a new, single, fully-enclosed passenger concourse, with easy interchange between bus services, a safe and secure waiting environment, and level walking routes for all users will be created on the current site.

It is also hoped that there will be better connectivity to key destinations across the town centre such as Dean Clough and the Piece Hall opening.

Calderdale Council hopes to create a ‘harmonious modern building design that integrates well into the surrounding heritage assets and public realm’.

Before the WYCA meet, the Calderdale Council transport working party will discuss the plans on October 8 and funding application to the Transforming Cities Fund.

A document that will allow members to understand more about the projects submitted to the regional Transforming Cities Fund (TCF) bid and the reasoning for their selection will be presented at the meeting.

In support of a new development it reveals the bus station is key transport node for a great number of people from poorer socio-economic backgrounds.

“The station is therefore a vital transport and interchange link for the communities it serves, most particularly the communities to the west and north of Halifax where derivation is well above national and regional averages,” the report states.

The existing bus station facility is 30 years old and serves around 15,000 bus users a day.

The Calderdale Local Plan sets out to deliver 15,500 new homes and 60 hectares of new employment land by 2032 which, when coupled with a projected population rise could increase the bus station’s usage by a further 1,800 bus users by 2032.

