Burst water main fixed in Halifax with temporary traffic lights until road damage work complete

A burst water main on a major road into Halifax has been fixed by Yorkshire Water, but temporary traffic lights are currently in place until damage to the road has been fixed.

Boothtown Road closed yesterday evening (Thursday) during rush hour following a burst water main between Claremount Road junction to the junction of Ploughcroft Lane.

Yorkshire Water has reported that water supply has returned to normal and burst main has been fixed successfully.

The road is currently being reinstated following the damaged caused by the water main and temporary traffic lights are in place on Boothtown Road whilst the work is carried out.

It is unknown how long the work will take.

The First Bus Service 576 is being diverted via Shelf Godley Lane/ Denholme Gate Road To Queensbury to own route in both directions.

This is the second time in around twelve months that Boothtown Road has suffered a water burst.

Last June the road was cracked open by gallons of water just between the junction at Ploughcroft Lane and Claremount Road.

