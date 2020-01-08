Busy Halifax road reopens after police car crash

A busy road in Halifax town centre has reopened after being closed for over two hours.

Two vehicles, one of which was a marked police car, were involved in a road traffic collision on Pellon Lane around 9:30am this morning.

Police vehicles were blocking Pellon Lane for two hours after the collision

One driver was taken to the Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

A police officer on the scene said: "The police car and the other vehicle have been removed and the road is now open."

During the recovery process, Pellon Lane and Wadworth Street was closed for two hours.

Eye witness Zoe McManus said: "All I know is that I was walking from doctors and came across this.

Calderdale Council workers gritted the road after the collision

"I was told not to walk down Pellon Lane."

Two vehicles from Calderdale Council were on scene to grit the section of Pellon Lane and Wadworth Street, as a precaution after fuel and other liquids escaped both vehicles during the collision, confirmed a police officer.

