Calderdale gridlocked after M62 closed for seven hours after serious incidents

Commuters across Calderdale had to contend with traffic jams across the borough due to the closure of the M62 this morning.

Drivers were warned to avoid the M62 between junctions 22 and 24 following two serious incidents on the motorway.

Police officers were called the bridge at Scammonden between junctions 22 and 23 and also at junction 24 following two separate incidents which resulted in a full closure of the motorway east and westbound.