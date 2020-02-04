Calderdale road closure remains as these pictures show huge operation repairing burst water main

These pictures shows the huge task facing engineers as they repair a burst water main in Calderdale.

The incident closed Dewsbury Road (B6114) in both directions between Elland Riorges and the Sun Inn at Rastrick on Monday night.

Pictures of repair work on Dewsbury Road (Photos by Andy Steer photography)

The road remains closed and could be shut until the weekend.

These pictures were sent in by Andy Steer Photography and shows the scale of the repair work which is underway.

Calderdale Council has confirmed that diversions have been put in place as repair work is carried out..

The surrounding roads have experienced heavier traffic levels particularly around rush hour times.

The 563 is operating via Lower Edge for the duration. The E3 will be able to operate normally as the closure is above the junction with Whitwell Green Lane.

