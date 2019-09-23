Calderdale villagers face three weeks of road closures for this work to be carried out

Residents in Calderdale villages face three weeks of road closures as work is carried out on the highways.

Essential maintenance work is taking place on the B6112 in Stainland, requiring scheduled road closures.

Calderdale Council is to carry out work on Stainland Road from the junction with Bowling Green Road in Stainland, through Sowood to the Kirklees boundary in Outlane.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Resources, Councillor Jane Scullion, said: “We’re carrying out this essential work to improve the carriageway surface and prolong the life of this well used road.

“We know that this road provides access to many village properties and businesses, we’re therefore restricting the closure period to limit disruption as much as possible.”

The work is due to start on Wednesday September 25 and involves the planing and resurfacing of the carriageway surface.

The work is due to be complete by Friday October 18.

The road will b closed to traffic from 9.15am to 5pm, from Monday to Friday, for the duration of the works.

Residents and businesses along the closure route have been informed and access for those living or working on the road will be maintained where possible in one direction or the other, however there will be no through route.

Access for emergency vehicles and pedestrians will be maintained at all times.

Diversions will be in place, with traffic diverted via the B6112 Stainland Road, the A629 Calderdale Way, the A643 Lindley Moor Road and the A640 New Hey Road.