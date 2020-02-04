Delays for Calderdale rail passengers after train breaks down between Todmorden and Manchester

Rail passengers are being warned about delays and disruption to services after a train broke down between Todmorden and Manchester.

Northern has confirmed that issue in Littleborough has resulted in lines being blocked.

Train may be delayed by up to 30 minutes and the disruption is expected until 2.15pm.

Advice to passengers

Services between Todmorden and Manchester Victoria are currently unable to run in this direction only.

Due to displaced trains and train crew both directions will face at least some level of disruption.

Passengers may use Transpennine Express services between Leeds and Manchester in both directions.

A B&N coach will depart Hebden Bridge for stations to Manchester Victoria at 13:25.

For customers at stations please listen to Station announcements and see information screens for up to date information.