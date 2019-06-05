Delays to be expected on these Calderdale roads as surface work begins
These roads in Calderdale will undergo surface work over the next few weeks, as part of a West Yorkshire wide programme to improve road surfaces.
Pictures from Google Street View.
1. Boothtown
A647 Haley Hill, Boothtown Road and Queensbury Road
2. Brighouse
Coach Road, Bracken Road, Knowles Road and Woodhouse Lane
3. Halifax
Lister Lane
4. Shelf
Shelf Hall Lane and West Street
