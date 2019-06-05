Programme of surface work across the borough

Delays to be expected on these Calderdale roads as surface work begins

These roads in Calderdale will undergo surface work over the next few weeks, as part of a West Yorkshire wide programme to improve road surfaces.

Pictures from Google Street View. For details on the works read our full story here.

A647 Haley Hill, Boothtown Road and Queensbury Road

1. Boothtown

Coach Road, Bracken Road, Knowles Road and Woodhouse Lane

2. Brighouse

Lister Lane

3. Halifax

Shelf Hall Lane and West Street

4. Shelf

