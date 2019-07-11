Delays to Halifax station gateway plans as bid made for extra development funding

Plans to deliver a new train station in Halifax could be hit with delays as Calderdale Council seeks more funding for investigation and study work.

The Council is asking for an additional £247,336 from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority to help prepare plans for the station gateway scheme.

CGI of how Halifax train station could look in the future

It will take the total cost of development funds to £1.335 million.

In a report to the WYCA Investment Committee it revealed the change in request by the Council.

It states: “Calderdale Council have commissioned a new design contract to carry out the further project development work which was approved as part of last year’s change request.

"Following a competitive tender process the returned costs are not affordable within the current approved development costs and as a result further funding is required to progress the scheme.

“In addition, some essential project development activities have also been identified to be undertaken at an earlier date to mitigate against the risk of further project being delays.”

The report also is looking to approve timetable changes to when further plans can be submitted and funding released.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Resources, Councillor Jane Scullion, said: “Halifax town centre is undergoing a period of major change and investment, and it’s important that the rail station is accessible, welcoming and fit for purpose.

“This is an incredibly exciting project, which will bring significant benefits. It’s also very complex and therefore requires a significant amount of development work to ensure the proposals are effective and efficient.”

As part of the project a new station building would be constructed. Designs also include ideas for the land in front of the station to provide a new approach to Halifax town centre and the rail station.

The car parking for the rail station along with the pick-up and drop-off areas would also potentially be relocated as part of this.

If approved at Investment Committee, the next steps for the project will be the development and submission of the Outline Business Case. Ground Investigation surveys and Environmental Assessments on site will also take place in the autumn of this year.

