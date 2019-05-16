Developers of multi-million pound Halifax railway station appoint new consultants

Calderdale Council has welcomed new consultants to help deliver the new Halifax railway station project.

Lead consultant, Mott Macdonald is joined by SGP architects, Turner & Townsend, who will be helping to spearhead the challenge of delivering a new station for the town.

The consultants have been brought on board to support the development of the Halifax Station Gateway Outline Business Case submission to the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

READ MORE: A closer look in pictures at the design features for the new Halifax train station



Mott Macdonald is a global engineering, management and development consultancy.

Their network of experts finds opportunities in complexity, turning obstacles into elegant, sustainable solutions.

READ MORE: Funding blow to major Halifax station gateway scheme



Taking lessons from the initial Outline Business Case submission in early 2018 and considering the views of over 1,000 users who participated in the station satisfaction survey in late 2018, together the Council aims to deliver a robust and credible business case. T

What will the proposals focus on?

Heritage – enhancing and opening up the area in front of the 1855 railway building to create an attractive space that positively contributes to the surrounding heritage context.

Place making – creating a strong sense of place within a high-quality environment which is an attractive, welcoming gateway to the town.

Connectivity – improving pedestrian and vehicle movements around the station. Improving station access by creating more legible and permeable routes to the town centre.

Capacity – a safe, accessible and resilient station to cater for expected passenger growth with suitable space for movement, waiting and retail opportunities.

Further public consultations will be held, providing the opportunity for people to learn more about the plans and for people to have their say.

Following this consultation the Council will submit the outline business case with the aim of securing funding to progress a full business case, developing the detailed design for this transformational project.