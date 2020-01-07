Drivers and buses face long delays on major Halifax route due to roadworks

Roadworks are causing disruption for commuters along a major route in Halifax today (Tuesday).

Temporary traffic lights are in place on Godley Road and traffic is moving slowly up Godley Lane in Halifax town centre.

The roadworks, carried out by Vodafone, are replacing a damaged frame and cover which would cause danger to road users.

Works are expected to finish tomorrow (Wednesday).

Read: Warning to Calderdale parents after children involved in dangerous school drop-off

It has been reported that journeys between the top of Godley Road and Northowram have taken up to an hour.

Those using the 681 First bus service also face delays.

First bus service tweeted: "Road works at Godley Lane are continuing to cause delays to services. Running 51+ minutes late at present We apologise for this and please allow more time for your journeys."

Metro Travel News tweeted: "508/548/549 delays expected due to roadworks on the route."

Metro also say that travellers should expect disruption on the 225.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax - join our dedicated Facebook group here.

Read: 35 photos turning back the clock 10 years to a Halifax night out back in 2010