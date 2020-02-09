Elland Bridge closed after huge shipping container carried on Storm Ciara floods crashes into it

A bridge in Calderdale has been closed by police for 24 hours - after being struck by a shipping container carried in the Storm Ciara floods.

Elland Bridge has been fully closed by officers following the shocking collision.

Picture of the shipping container striking Elland Bridge (picture Ben Davies @wwwSMARTFotos)

Local residents have been told not to cross and a cordon has been set in place at either end.

It is believed the shipping container struck the bridge after being carried by flood waters from Storm Ciara.

A spokesperson for Calderdale Council said: "Elland Bridge will be closed for at least 24 hours so that a structural inspection can be completed following the flooding. We will provide further updates when these are available."