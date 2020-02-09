Elland Bridge reopens but another Calderdale bridge will be closed because of damage caused by Storm Ciara

Elland Bridge in Calderdale has re-opened - however, another bridge in Calderdale is set to be closed as work is carried on it.

Elland Bridge was fully closed by police officers following a shipping container crashing into the structure on Sunday

Picture of the shipping container striking Elland Bridge (picture Ben Davies @wwwSMARTFotos)

It is believed the shipping container struck the bridge after being carried by flood waters from Storm Ciara.

Calderdale Council has confirmed the bridge is now open

However, another bridge is set to be closed

A spokesperson for Calderdale Council said: "Elland Bridge is now open.

"We will shortly be closing Rastrick Bridge at Bridge Road in Brighouse leading to Rastrick, to remove a shipping container which is stuck under the bridge.

With issues continuing across the highway network please plan ahead and take care when travelling."

