Emergency speed restrictions put in place on M62 as 60mph winds batter Calderdale

Speed restrictions have been put in place on the M62 due to the high winds battering Calderdale and the rest of the county

Highways England confirmed that travel restrictions are in place on the M62 at Scammonden between junction 22 to junction 23.

The overturned trailer in the M52 (Picture West Yorkshire Police)

West Yorkshire Road Policing Unit have already attended an incident where a lorry lost its load and overturned.

One of the lanes had to be closed as traffic officers dealt with the incident.

The Met Office has forecast winds could reach up to 60mph today.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, starting at 5am on Tuesday and finishing at 9pm.

What to expect:

- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves